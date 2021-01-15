Smile of the Day 01.15.21

Virginia Ford, Fort Gibson
One of Virginia's grandchildren says "she's 89 years old and my reason to smile."
Joyce Canzetta Jackson, 76, left us Tuesday. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Graveside Ceremony, Saturday, 1:00 PM, Evergreen Cemetery, Gibson Station, Oklahoma. biglowfunerals.com
Ray Lamont Davis, Sr., 90, left us Monday. Visitation Friday, 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, and Celebratory Tributes to be shared, Saturday, High Noon, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Coy Lee Allen, Sr., 76, left us Monday, January 11, 2021. His Hour of Remembrance will be Friday, 1:00 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Burial, Jimerson Cemetery, Wybark, Oklahoma. biglowfunerals.com
Donita McFarland; 52 of Gore, Viewing: Wed 1/13, Thurs1/14 10:00am to 8:00pm. Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home; Service: 3:00pm Fri 1/15, Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
