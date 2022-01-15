Smile of the Day 01.15.22

Kade Joseph, Porter
Kade's grandmother Lisa says "food makes him smile."
Updated: January 15, 2022 @ 11:15 am
retired Muskogee Assistant Fire Chief, died Wednesday January 12, 2022. Graveside service 11 am Tuesday January 18, 2022 Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Viewing Monday 10 am to 8 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee.
Mignon M. Brooks,70, fell asleep in death January 9, 2022. Funeral Saturday, 11:00 AM, Timothy Baptist Church. Burial Monday, 12:30 PM, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Funeral Procession departs 12 Noon. biglowfunerals.com
Sandra Kay Lewis, 60, passed away January 6, 2022 in Irving, Texas. Service of Remembrance, Saturday, 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church-Central, Okmulgee. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Maurice Maxwell, 66, resident of Muskogee, left this life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Michael Ray Weaver, 56, resident of Okmulgee, transitioned to everlasting memory on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from Oklahoma City. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
