Smile of the Day 01.16.21

Aramina Luttrell, Muskogee
Aramina's mother said the day it snowed before Christmas "she was very excited and didn't come in almost the whole day!"
Hubert Glenn Cole passed from this life on January 14, 2021, at his home near Okay in the presence of his wife. Glen was 85 years, 4 months and 23 days of age. Glenn was born in rural Wagoner County, near Porter, Oklahoma, on August 21, 1935, third child, second son of Elmer and Violet (Boot…
94, former Checotah educator, passed away 1/12/2021 in Jenks, OK. No Viewing. Visitation 9AM-4PM Monday. Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah. Funeral Service 1PM Tuesday, 1/19/2021 First Baptist Church, Checotah. Burial Coleman Cemetery.
85, died January 14, 2021. Viewing 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 19 at funeral home. Service 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 20 at Chandler Road Church of Christ, Muskogee. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner
