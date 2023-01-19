Smile of the Day 01.19.23

Lots of sunshine. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 12:19 pm
Towe Jimenez
Kendall Towe and Tyson Jimenez, Tulsa
Kendall's and Tyson's mom Jordan says the former Muskogee residents "love to play peekaboo together."
