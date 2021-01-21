Smile of the Day 01.21.21

Hoyt Pope, Muskogee
Tiffany McCoin of Muskogee Public Schools says Hoyt "is all smiles because learning is fun in Mrs. Morrison's science class at Pershing Elementary."
George Kirk Coil, 86, of Heber Springs, passed away January 2, 2021 at home. He was born November 29, 1934 in Hot Springs, AR. The only child of the late Lawrence Kirk and Florence Dickson Coil. A memorial service will be 2:00pm January 14th at First Presbyterian Church, Heber Springs. Obitu…
Passed away January 18 in Tulsa. Viewing will be 11-8 Thursday at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee. Services will be held at Lescher-Millsap on Friday at 2pm. Burial will follow at Starnes Cemetery in Ft. Gibson.
Alberta Baker, 100 of Tulsa died January 16, 2021. Visitation 3-6 PM Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK. Graveside service 12 PM Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Donald Eugene "Big Worm" Jones, I, 76, left Friday from Muskogee. You may visit "Big Worm" on Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors.. Services Private, Family only. biglowfunerals.com
Oscar Richardson, Jr., 79, left us Thursday, January 7, 2021 from Muskogee. His Final Salute will commence Thursday, High Noon, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Burial, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, 14:00. biglowfunerals.com
