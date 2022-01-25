Smile of the Day 01.25.22

Dillon Miller, Muskogee
Dillon's mom Gena says "sports make him smile!"
97 and 93, passed January 20 and January 11. Joint Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 Crossroads Community Church, Wagoner.
94, of Muskogee, retired telephone operator passed away January 22, 2022. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25th at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Checotah.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.