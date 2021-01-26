Smile of the Day 01.26.21

Kason Woolbright, Tecumseh
Kason loves visiting his grandparents in Braggs. His grandmother says, "hiking with the family makes him smile."
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 10:41 am
80, Homemaker, passed Friday, January 22, 2021 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
Paul David Stevens, 80, of Muskogee passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. He was born on January 15, 1941 to John and Goldie Stevens in Muskogee, OK. Paul was married to Josephine Stevens on February 28, 1959. He worked as a roofer for most of his life. He loved spending time with his chicke…
71, advertising salesman, passed Saturday, 01/23/2021. Service info: 12pm, Monday, 02/01/2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: 2pm, Monday, 02/01/2021 @ Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
76, Died: 01/20/2021 Services: 11 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Kelley Memorial Chapel. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah.
