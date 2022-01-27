Smile of the Day 01.27.22

Tori Brown, Muskogee
Holly Brown says Tori is "smiling in her senior picture!!"
died Wednesday January 26, 2022. Services 2 pm Friday, January 28 at Stigler, OK Church of Christ. Viewing Thursday from Noon to 8 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee. Family greeting friends beginning at 5 pm.
Marvin Risenhoover, 78, Stigler, passed away on January 24, 2022. Viewing at Mallory Chapel in Stigler - 9am to 7pm Weds & Thurs; Family Visitation Thurs 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service at Mallory Stigler 1pm Friday, January 28
age 72 of Stilwell, OK. Truck Driver. Died Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 in Stilwell, OK. Funeral services Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 3:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Visitation prior to services at 2:00pm.
age 77 of Tahlequah, OK. Nurse. Died January 23rd. Mass of Christian Burial January 27th at 2:00pm, St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation January 26th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm, Rosary to follow at Reed-Culver.
age 65 of Cookson, OK. Waitress. Died Thursday, January 20th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. Memorial services Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel.
