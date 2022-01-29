Smile of the Day 01.29.22

Marcine Magee, Wagoner
Crystal Kaiser says Marcine "never stops smiling! Through sickness, sadness and all — she's all smiles!"
70, mail contractor, passed Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Funeral service: 2PM, Monday, January 31, 2022 at Oldham Memorial Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
died Wednesday January 26, 2022. Services 2 pm Friday, January 28 at Stigler, OK Church of Christ. Viewing Thursday from Noon to 8 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee. Family greeting friends beginning at 5 pm.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.