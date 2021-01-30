Smile of the Day 01.30.21

Kye Isbell, Braggs
Kye's aunt Sandia says her nephew, who celebrated his seventh birthday on Thursday, "enjoys video games, is extremely smart and is beginning to show an interest in sports."
Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 63F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 30, 2021 @ 10:45 am
79, died Wednesday, in Tulsa. He was a retired OG&E Shift Supervisor. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, at RiverCrest Chapel in Bixby, Ok. Services are private.
age 45 of Tahlequah, OK. Accounting Clerk. Died January 26th, 2021 in Tahlequah. Services February 2nd at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Echota Cemetery. Visitation February 1st from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Charles Thomas Morgan 89 year old Physician from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, transitioned January 29, 2021, services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home Tahlequah, Oklahoma
87, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Viewing Noon-4PM on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside at a later date in Jones IOOF Cemetery, Jones, OK.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.