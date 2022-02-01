Smile of the Day 02.01.22

Christopher Clayton Jr., Muskogee
LaKesha Lopez says Christopher is "enjoying the pumpkin patch."
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 5:39 am
76, homemaker, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022. Graveside Service 2:00pm, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Middleton Chapel Cemetery Oktaha. You may share online condolences with Carol's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
85, Retired School Teacher, passed Saturday, 01/29/2022. Service Info: 2PM, Wednesday, 02/02/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Family Visitation: 5:30PM-7PM, Tuesday, 02/01/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home
70, mail contractor, passed Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Funeral service: 2PM, Monday, January 31, 2022 at Oldham Memorial Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
