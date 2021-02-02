Smile of the Day 02.02.21

Myah Hulse, Braggs
Myah enjoys being outside. Her meme Tammy Mackey says that is what "makes her smile."
66, homemaker, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. No memorial service planned.
Age 82 Jerry was a Native of Muskogee Life's work included School Administration; teacher, vice principal, Principal, Superintendent , Counselor and Music Minister. Memorial service at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel Feb 6 at 10 am.
Jimmie Carol (Ballard) Mackey, 74, of Whitefield, OK passed away Jan. 30, 2021. Viewing-Mallory Chapel Stigler Tues Feb 2-8am-7pm; Family Visitation 5pm-6pm. Funeral Services at Mallory Chapel Stigler Weds, Feb 3 at 2pm
