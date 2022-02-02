Smile of the Day 02.02.22

Jackson Mills, Muskogee
Chelsea Mills says about Jackson: "Funny faces make him smile."
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 12:33 pm
after 103 years, left January 27, 2022 from Muskogee. Visitation on Thursday 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Sacred Farewell, Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM, Rayfield Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
82, of OKC, died January 31, 2022. Services are pending with Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. www.mercer-adams.com
age 64, died, January 21, 2022. Funeral 2 pm Friday February 4, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Porter. Viewing Wednesday 10-5 and Thursday 10 - 8.
76, homemaker, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022. Graveside Service 2:00pm, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Middleton Chapel Cemetery Oktaha. You may share online condolences with Carol's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
