Smile of the Day 02.03.21

Lilly Gillespie, Warner
Lilly is in the arms of her late grandma Kimberly Lane of Checotah. They're smiling because love is a strong bond.
Updated: February 3, 2021 @ 3:29 pm
Que'Dynce Anton Lamark Anderson, 9, "Took flight with Angels" on Tuesday from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee biglowfunerals.com
Jalaiya Omunique Pridgeon, 2, took flight with Angels Tuesday from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Jaidus Pridgeon, 3, took flight with Angels on Tuesday from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
66, homemaker, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. No memorial service planned.
