Smile of the Day 02.03.23

Sunny. High 44F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 10:39 am
Arnold
Ellanor Arnold, Muskogee
Ellanor's momma Hannah says Ellanor "loves seeing patients and they love letting her help take their vitals."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.