Smile of the Day 02.04.21

Rorey Hunt, Braggs
Rorey's mom Brieanna says "his reason to smile is dance parties with our family and swinging on our swingset."
Que'Dynce Anton Lamark Anderson, 9, "Took flight with Angels" on Tuesday from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee biglowfunerals.com
Jalaiya Omunique Pridgeon, 2, took flight with Angels Tuesday from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Jaidus Pridgeon, 3, took flight with Angels on Tuesday from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Harmony Faith Anderson, 5, took flight with Angels Tuesday from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
