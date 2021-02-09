Smile of the Day 02.09.21

Jesse Hemphill, Haskell
Jesse's mom, Taylor Chandler, says he loves spending time watching movies with his siblings and her.
age 32. Self Employed. Died February 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Services February 10th at 1:00 pm at Motsie's Home in Briggs. Burial at Cedar Tree Cemetery. Wake service February 9th at 6:00pm at Motsie's Home.
75, passed away on Thursday, 2/4/2021 in Tulsa, OK. Service 1PM Monday, 2/8/2021 Greenlawn Cemetery Pavilion, Checotah, OK. Following her service, Celebration of Life 2PM Monday, 2/8/2021 at Checotah Community Center, 611 N. Broadway, Checotah.
