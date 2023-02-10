Smile of the Day 02.10.23

Cloudy skies. High 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 12:23 pm
Robinson
River Robinson, Muskogee
River's grandmother Tammy is proud of her granddaughter for making honor roll at Creek Elementary two semesters in a row.
