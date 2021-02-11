Smile of the Day 02.11.21

Covert

Tracey Covert, Muskogee

Tracey's friend Sandra Kaye said Tracey can still smile after a year tough month, "she lost the love of her life, she keeps a smile on her face and tends to the customers at Pilot on 69."

