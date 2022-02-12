Smile of the Day 02.12.22

Austin Seaman, New Jersey
Austin's grandmother Leslie says Austin "loves the outdoors with family in New Jersey."
Died Tuesday February 8, 2022. Service 1pm Monday, February 14, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
ROBERT CARSON - age 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Material Handler. Died February 10, 2022, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Monday February 14, 2022, 2:00 pm at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation February 13, 2022, 1:pm until 5:00 pm.
RALPH C. SIMPSON - age 87 of Locust Grove, OK. Carpenter/Dairy Farmer. Died Thursday February 10, 2022, in Locust Grove, OK. Funeral services Monday February 14th, 2022, 10:00 am at Reed Culver Funeral Home
94, entered eternal life, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Family and Friends Visitation 2:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, February 13, 2022.Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Services 1:00pm, Monday, February 14, 2022, Checotah First Assembly of God. Share online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
