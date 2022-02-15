Smile of the Day 02.15.22

Victoria Morgan, Muskogee
Victoria's grandmother Katie shows Victoria smiling "on the swings, camping at Lake Eufaula this summer."
Updated: February 15, 2022 @ 1:49 pm
84, Retired Parts Manager at James Hodge Ford, passed Thursday, 02/03/2022. Funeral Service: 2PM, Tuesday, 02/15/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Died Tuesday February 8, 2022. Service 1pm Monday, February 14, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
ROBERT CARSON - age 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Material Handler. Died February 10, 2022, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Monday February 14, 2022, 2:00 pm at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation February 13, 2022, 1:pm until 5:00 pm.
RALPH C. SIMPSON - age 87 of Locust Grove, OK. Carpenter/Dairy Farmer. Died Thursday February 10, 2022, in Locust Grove, OK. Funeral services Monday February 14th, 2022, 10:00 am at Reed Culver Funeral Home
94, entered eternal life, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Family and Friends Visitation 2:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, February 13, 2022.Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Services 1:00pm, Monday, February 14, 2022, Checotah First Assembly of God. Share online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
