Smile of the Day 02.16.21

Stella and Oliver White, Braggs
Stella's mom Allison says she gets to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday with her baby brother Oliver who came home on Sunday.
62, Mechanic, passed Tuesday, February 2, 2021 Family conducted memorial service 11AM, Friday, February 19, 2021 @ Greenwood Cemetery, Porter, OK Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
age 60. WW Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died January 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services February 19th at 2:00pm at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 18th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
78, Died January 29, 2021, Services: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:00p.m., Kelley Memorial Chapel, 401 N. Main Eufaula, OK 74432. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Eufaula. Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory, Eufaula.
93, retired secretary at ONG, passed Friday, 02/12/2021. Interment will be 2pm, Monday, 02/22/2021@ Fort Gibson National Cemetery. A family conducted memorial service will be held at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
