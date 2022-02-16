Smile of the Day 02.16.22

Charli Epperson, Muskogee
Dalton Epperson say Charli's smiling so big "because of her new favorite shirt she got on vacation with her daddy."
Cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 10:39 am
74, Retired Beautician and Waitress, passed, Saturday 01/15/2022. Service Info: 2PM, Saturday, 02/19/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Viewing-Thursday - 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM with family present from 5:00 to 7:00. Funeral Service - 2:00 PM Friday, at the Central Church of Christ, Haskell with burial following in the Haskell Cemetery. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home
84, Retired Parts Manager at James Hodge Ford, passed Thursday, 02/03/2022. Funeral Service: 2PM, Tuesday, 02/15/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Died Tuesday February 8, 2022. Service 1pm Monday, February 14, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
ROBERT CARSON - age 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Material Handler. Died February 10, 2022, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Monday February 14, 2022, 2:00 pm at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation February 13, 2022, 1:pm until 5:00 pm.
