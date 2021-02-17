Smile of the Day 02.17.21

Ecklyn, Zabryn Perry, Fort Gibson
Ecklyn and Zabryn's mom said her two boys "enjoyed their 100th day of school! Dressed up as old men lol."
age 60, passed, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. PRIVATE Service, Friday, Feb. 19, 11:00 a.m. Oasis Church, Muskogee PUBLIC VISITATION Thursday, Feb. 18th, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 6p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home/Muskogee
age 79, passed, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. PRIVATE Service, Friday, Feb. 19, 11:00 a.m. Oasis Church, Muskogee PUBLIC VISITATION Thursday, Feb. 18th, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 6p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home/Muskogee
Pat Stith age 67 passed away on February 14, 2021. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.