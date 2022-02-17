Smile of the Day 02.17.22

Mia Holley, Muskogee
Mia's grandfather Roger says Mia "shows off her smile on Valentine’s Day."
A family conducted funeral will be held 2:00pm Friday, February 18th, 2022 at the Green Hill Cemetery Pavilion.
74, Retired Beautician and Waitress, passed, Saturday 01/15/2022. Service Info: 2PM, Saturday, 02/19/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Viewing-Thursday - 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM with family present from 5:00 to 7:00. Funeral Service - 2:00 PM Friday, at the Central Church of Christ, Haskell with burial following in the Haskell Cemetery. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home
84, Retired Parts Manager at James Hodge Ford, passed Thursday, 02/03/2022. Funeral Service: 2PM, Tuesday, 02/15/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.