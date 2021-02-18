Smile of the Day 02.18.21

Danielle Chandler, Haskell
Danielle's mom says, "My children love spending time watching movies with their momma."
age 60, passed, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. PRIVATE Service, Friday, Feb. 19, 11:00 a.m. Oasis Church, Muskogee PUBLIC VISITATION Thursday, Feb. 18th, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 6p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home/Muskogee
age 79, passed, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. PRIVATE Service, Friday, Feb. 19, 11:00 a.m. Oasis Church, Muskogee PUBLIC VISITATION Thursday, Feb. 18th, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 6p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home/Muskogee
Pat Stith age 67 passed away on February 14, 2021. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.