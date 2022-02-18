Smile of the Day 02.18.22

Alexander Sergio, Chapman, Kansas
Alexander's mother Ginny says what makes the Oktaha native smile is "his love for farm equipment, his nana, playing Roblox and playing with his friends."
A family conducted funeral will be held 2:00pm Friday, February 18th, 2022 at the Green Hill Cemetery Pavilion.
74, Retired Beautician and Waitress, passed, Saturday 01/15/2022. Service Info: 2PM, Saturday, 02/19/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Viewing-Thursday - 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM with family present from 5:00 to 7:00. Funeral Service - 2:00 PM Friday, at the Central Church of Christ, Haskell with burial following in the Haskell Cemetery. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home
