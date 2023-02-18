Smile of the Day 02.18.23

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 9:20 am
Busch
Aspyn Busch, Muskogee
Aspyn’s stepmom Ellie says about Aspyn “being outside in nature with flowers and her dad makes her smile.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.