Smile of the Day 02.20.21

Olivia Heath, Braggs
Olivia's mema Shawna says "music, especially Baby Shark, makes her smile and dance."
78, Brush Hill Resident, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Muskogee, OK. No services planned at this time. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah, OK.
80, farmer, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 in Muskogee, OK. No services planned at this time. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah, OK.
85, housewife, died Friday, 2/12/2021 in Tulsa. Service 11am 2/22/2021 in Garrett's Serenity Chapel, Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Viewing and Family Visitation 2-4 pm Sunday, 2/21/2021. Interment will be at Bixby Cemetery in Bixby, OK
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.