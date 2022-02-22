Smile of the Day 02.22.22

Greg and Ron Armstrong, Muskogee
Ron, left, 51, and Greg, 49, were born exactly two years apart … on Feb. 22.
Ray DeFoor was born in Porum, Oklahoma on November 20, 1937 to Forney Scribner and Minnie Alice (Tidwell) DeFoor. He passed away in Checotah, Oklahoma on February 17, 2022 at the age of 84. He is survived by: One daughter: Valerie Senters and Husband, Anthony, of Checotah, OK One son: Bryan …
80, a resident of Muskogee, departed this life on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Graveside Ceremony on Monday, February 21, 2022 at High Noon at Blanchard Cemetery in Blanchard, Oklahoma. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc-Muskogee
age 86, died February 15, 2022. Funeral 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing on Monday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Family will greet friends beginning at 5.
age 84, died February 16, 2022. Funeral 1:00 pm Tuesday February 22, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing on Monday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
86, retired VA registered nurse, passed away on Wednesday, 02/16/2022. Family conducted memorial service: 10AM, Monday, 02/21/2022 at Thrive Family Church. Cremation Provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
