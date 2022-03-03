Smile of the Day 03.03.22

Dance Langley, Muskogee
"I get to have my picture in the paper."
86, Fort Gibson, Maintenance Supervisor, passed Friday, 02/25/2022, Celebration of Jimmie's Life, 1PM Thursday, 03/03/2022 at Fort Gibson Church of Christ, Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Barbara Sue (Weaver) Henley passed on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the age of 83. Viewing-Mallory Chapel-Porum 9am-7pm on Tues. 3/1 & 9am-1:00pm Wed 3/2 Funeral-Wed 3/2-2pm-First Baptist Church of Porum, 512 Cherokee Street, Porum, Oklahoma.
