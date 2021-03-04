Smile of the Day 03.04.21

Lisa, Jake Hanna, Warner
Lisa said she and her son Jake like to ham it up "waiting on my husband in a store playing on Snapchat."
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 4, 2021 @ 4:25 pm
Our beloved mother, Betty Ann Malan Ashwood, left her earthly home, Monday, March 1, 2021, surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Vinita OK, on August 16, 1938 to Boyd and Naomi Ruth Malan. Services for Betty Ashwood will be held at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home at 2801 Chandler Road in …
Visitation will be from 3-5 PM, Sunday at Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, March 8th at the First Baptist Church in Haskell.
82, Business owner, passed Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Memorial service: 10AM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Funeral services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.