Smile of the Day 03.04.23

Sunny. High around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 4, 2023 @ 9:55 am
Statler
Elenore Statler, Fort Gibson
Elenore's grandmother Brandy says Elenore "loves food, her brothers, her daddy and momma! She loves to play with babies."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.