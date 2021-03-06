Smile of the Day 03.06.21

Redge Coppin, Webbers Falls
"Redge's mother says his what makes him smile is "obviously his pa, and he loves the animals."
43, medical social worker, died Friday, 3/5/21 in Boynton, OK. Friends and Family Gathering 2-4 PM Sunday, 3/7/2021, Viewing 9AM-4PM Monday, 3/8/2021. Service 10AM Tuesday, 3/9/2021 First Baptist Church, Haskell, OK. Burial Council Hill Cemetery.
Larry Royse, 65, of Muskogee, Ok took his eternal journey on Feb 28, 2021 with his children by his side. Larry was born December 9, 1955 to Eugene and Sally (Glass) Royse. He was the eldest of the three "Royse boys"; Larry, Mike, and Marvin Royse. He attended Muskogee High and was a life lon…
