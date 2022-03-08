Smile of the Day 03.08.22

Swafford Goekler

Kevin Swafford, Lauren Goekler, Porum

Kevin and Lauren's mom Sissy said they are smiling at Lauren's "NSU graduation party, and she is now a high school math teacher at Porum."

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you