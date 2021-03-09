Smile of the Day 03.09.21

Shirley Statler, Muskogee
Shirley's family said "her surprise 70th birthday party made her smile, but people in general usually make her smile."
Updated: March 9, 2021 @ 9:01 pm
54, Homemaker, passed away Saturday, 03/06/2021. Service Info:2PM, Thursday, 03/11/2021 at Beggs Cemetery. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
