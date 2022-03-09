Smile of the Day 03.09.22

Bentley Henry, Muskogee
Bentley's aunt Kimberly says Bentley "is just a happy kid."
59, departed this life on February 28, 2022 from Muskogee. Visitation Thursday 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. His Final Tribute, Friday, 11:00 AM, St. Mark Baptist Church in Muskogee biglowfunerals.com
after 92 years, left us on 2/26/2022 in Muskogee. Visitation 3/09/2022 from 1PM to 6PM, at the funeral home. His Final Hour, 3/10/2022 at 12PM, the Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.,- Muskogee biglowfunerals.com
74, of Muskogee, departed life on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Service of Memory will commence on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM in The People's Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors,Inc.- Muskogee biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.