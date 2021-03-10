Smile of the Day 03.10.21

Ethan Arnett, Fort Gibson
Ethan's mom Cristin says Ethan is "smiling because of the beautiful weather and a wonderful hike."
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 9:17 pm
54, Homemaker, passed away Saturday, 03/06/2021. Service Info:2PM, Thursday, 03/11/2021 at Beggs Cemetery. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.