Smile of the Day 03.13.21

Taylan Proctor, Checotah
Taylan's mother Katy says "road trips make him happy!"
82, Commercial Fisherman, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Checotah, OK. No viewing. Service 1 pm Monday, March 15, 2021 at Garrett's Serenity Chapel in Checotah, OK., Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Robert Allen Miller died Monday March 8, 2021 in Muskogee. He was the son of William Terrence Miller and Pamela Marie (Lemieux) Miller. Robert served in the United States Air Force and worked in electronics repair. Surviving are his mother, Pam Williams; three sisters Theresa Marie Holloway …
90, passed away Thursday, 3/11/2021, Checotah, OK. Viewing from 9 AM to 6 PM Monday, 3/15/2021 with family greeting friends from 4-6 PM at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside service Tuesday, 3/16/2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery.
