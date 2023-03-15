Smile of the Day 03.15.23

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 8:59 am
Fulton
Slate Fulton, Oktaha
Slate's grandmother Tammye says "his horses and being outside make him happy."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.