Smile of the Day 03.16.21

Valor Bacon, Checotah
Valor's mom Katy says "road trips make her happy!"
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 16, 2021 @ 9:18 am
50, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in Muskogee, OK. A Celebration of Harley's Life will be 1 PM Thursday, 3/18/2021 at First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St. Muskogee, OK 7443.
82, Commercial Fisherman, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Checotah, OK. No viewing. Service 1 pm Monday, March 15, 2021 at Garrett's Serenity Chapel in Checotah, OK., Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Robert Allen Miller died Monday March 8, 2021 in Muskogee. He was the son of William Terrence Miller and Pamela Marie (Lemieux) Miller. Robert served in the United States Air Force and worked in electronics repair. Surviving are his mother, Pam Williams; three sisters Theresa Marie Holloway …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.