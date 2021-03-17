Smile of the Day 03.17.21

Tara Courtney, Fort Gibson
"God has let me live another day. That's what has me smiling."
99, Business owner of Kathleen's Wedding Service, passed Monday, March 15, 2021 Service: 2PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
50, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in Muskogee, OK. A Celebration of Harley's Life will be 1 PM Thursday, 3/18/2021 at First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St. Muskogee, OK 7443.
