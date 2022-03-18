Smile of the Day 03.18.22

Ricco Mann, Muskogee
Sheketa Eubanks says that Ricco "always keeps a smile," even with all the challenges he has faced.
Adair, Robin Jane, 74, retired trust officer assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic
Frank McCollough, age 57, of Idabel, Oklahoma, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home. Graveside service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenwood Cemetery in Porter, Oklahoma with Dr. Paul Vickery officiating. General visitation on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 A.M.…
age 72, died March 7, 2022. Memorial service will be 11:30 am Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Fort Gibson.
Robert "Doug" MacMillan Jr.- 65 of Claremore. Director of the Office of Disability Concerns. Died March 8th, 2022 in Oklahoma City. Memorial service March 21, 2022, Crescent Valley Church, 1:00pm. Inurnment 2:30 pm Fort Gibson National.
