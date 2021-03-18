Smile of the Day 03.19.21

Lalontee Buncik, Checotah
What makes her smile is "spending time with friends and family, loving on her animals and being Captain in Colorguard."
Twyla Wright, 88, of Muskogee, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Twyla was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma on January 11, 1933 the daughter of Hazie Rowe and Emma Van Brunt. A public viewing will be held at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home at 2801 Chandler Road in Muskogee o…
58, Retired Coach, passed away Monday 03/08/2021 in Longview, Texas. Celebration of Life 11:00AM Friday, 03/19/2021, Chandler Road Church of Christ, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
99, Business owner of Kathleen's Wedding Service, passed Monday, March 15, 2021 Service: 2PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
