Smile of the Day 03.19.22

DJ Hubbard, Tulsa
DJ's mom Lacey says DJ is "a very happy baby."
Herbert King Kenney, 74, of Cape Coral, Florida died on March 10th, 2022. A true "Okie from Muskogee" he was born November, 6th 1947 to his parents Carl Frederick Kenney and Lillian King Kenney. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane Blinn Kenney, their 3 children and 4 grandch…
Adair, Robin Jane, 74, retired trust officer assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic
Frank McCollough, age 57, of Idabel, Oklahoma, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home. Graveside service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenwood Cemetery in Porter, Oklahoma with Dr. Paul Vickery officiating. General visitation on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 A.M.…
