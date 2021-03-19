Smile of the Day 03.20.21

Elsy Hardman, Muskogee
Elsy's mom says her daughter "is always smiling. Always waves to people."
Hobert Skinner, 62 , of Muskogee, Oklahoma passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hobert was born in Dallas, Texas on June 4, 1958 the son of CW Skinner and Doris Humphreys. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 22, 2021 at Lescher Millsap Funeral Home 2801 C…
77, Homemaker, passed away Wednesday, 03/17/2021. Visitation 5PM-7PM Monday 03/22/2021 at funeral home. Celebration of Life 1PM Tuesday, 03/23/2021 New Hope Assembly, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
76, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Eufaula, Ok. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, March 26, 2021, in Garrett's Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home in Checotah, OK.
