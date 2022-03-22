Smile of the Day 03.22.22

Robert Page, Muskogee
Robert's wife Amy says he and their granddaughter Paisley Hale, left, "make each other smile."
63, Phone Operator for AT&T, passed Thursday, 03/17/2022. Service Info: 2PM, Thursday, 03/24/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home
72, retired secretary, passed away on Saturday, 03/19/2022. Service info: 10AM, Thursday, 03/24/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
Herbert King Kenney, 74, of Cape Coral, Florida died on March 10th, 2022. A true "Okie from Muskogee" he was born November, 6th 1947 to his parents Carl Frederick Kenney and Lillian King Kenney. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane Blinn Kenney, their 3 children and 4 grandch…
Adair, Robin Jane, 74, retired trust officer assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.