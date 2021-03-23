Smile of the Day 03.23.21

Jason Mercer, Bonne Terre, Missouri
Jason got excited when Sara McDaniel of Wagoner, his grandmother, took his picture on the computer.
53, Eufaula , passed away on 3/19/2021 in Tulsa. Services celebrating Judy's life will be held at 10 am on 3/24/2021 at Oktaha Gospel Church. Interment will follow in Oktaha Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah.
Hobert Skinner, 62 , of Muskogee, Oklahoma passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hobert was born in Dallas, Texas on June 4, 1958 the son of CW Skinner and Doris Humphreys. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 22, 2021 at Lescher Millsap Funeral Home 2801 C…
77, Homemaker, passed away Wednesday, 03/17/2021. Visitation 5PM-7PM Monday 03/22/2021 at funeral home. Celebration of Life 1PM Tuesday, 03/23/2021 New Hope Assembly, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
