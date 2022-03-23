Smile of the Day 03.23.22

Trey and Deacon Reed, Muskogee
Trey and Deacon's mom Amy says "they love to smile because they are truly happy boys and because they love their momma."
Adair, Robin Jane, 74, retired trust officer assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Green Hill Cemetery. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic
63, Phone Operator for AT&T, passed Thursday, 03/17/2022. Service Info: 2PM, Thursday, 03/24/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home
63, Phone Operator for AT&T, passed Thursday, 03/17/2022. Service Info: 2PM, Thursday, 03/24/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.