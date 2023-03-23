Smile of the Day 03.23.23

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.