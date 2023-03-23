Smile of the Day 03.23.23

Kitt Murphy, Muskogee
Kitt's mom Skyla says about Kitt "his mama and daddy make him smile and giggle."
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 9:33 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.